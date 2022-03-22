Samvedan 2021 finale on Tuesday at IIT-Madras

Seven teams qualified for March 22, 2022’s finals to be held at the IIT-Madras Research Park. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

Sony India Software Centre and IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation had organised the contest

The finale of Samvedan 2021, a competition jointly organised by Sony India Software Centre and IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, will be held on Tuesday.

As many as 170 teams participated in the contest to come up with solutions for societal problames using the Internet of Things (IoT). Seven teams qualified for Tuesday’s finals to be held at the IIT-M Research Park.

Taga Masayuki, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai, and Akhilesh Jha, chief controller of accounts, DST, are expected to participate.

The winning team will get ₹1 lakh cash prize while the two second prize-winners will get ₹50,000 each. Four teams will get third prize of ₹25,000 each.

V. Kamakoti, Institute director and chairman of the Foundation, a Section 8 company of the IIT Madras, funded by the Union Government’s Department of Science and Technology, said: “The new digital India will see a number of cyber physical systems based on sensors. The Sony-Pravartak collaboration has provided access to state-of-the-art sensor platforms.” The competition would motivate many to develop solutions of social relevance to the country, he said.

Each member of the top 15 teams that participated in the semi-finals will be allowed to submit an application for entrepreneur-in-residence scheme. Candidates selected under the scheme will be eligible for an year-long grant of up to ₹35,000 a month. Those who complete the EIR scheme will get an opportunity to apply for incubating a start-up with a grant of up to ₹50 lakh under seed support scheme.