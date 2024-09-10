Samsung workers to continue strike at Sriperumbudur plant

Hundreds of workers at Samsung India’s manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, staged a day-long protest for the second consecutive day. They are demanding recognition for their newly formed union and improved wages, among other issues. Production was also impacted from Monday. The workers have indicated that the protest would continue on Wednesday until their demands are met.

“Two months ago, we formed the Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU). We sent a letter to the company informing them of the union’s formation and requested an appointment to introduce the office bearers. However, we received no response from them. Instead, the company formed a committee and urged workers to join and sign up. Their strategy was to gain a majority to prevent the formation of our union,” E. Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and president of SIWU said.

Apart from this, there are issues pertaining to wages. “We want wages to be increased. Current wages are between ₹25,000 to ₹38,000. The shift allowance should be increased from ₹150 to ₹250 a day,” Mr. Muthukumar said. The current working hours should be revised to ensure a 7-hour workday. Currently, the work time is nine hours including a lunch and a tea-break.

Talks held

On Tuesday, talks were held with the Deputy Labour Commissioner and the plant Human Resource (HR) head which failed, Mr. Muthukumar said, adding that the strike would continue. According to data shared by CITU, the Chennai plant has around 1,700 workers of whom 1,500 are on strike.

Samsung India spokesperson, in an e-mail response, said: “At Samsung India, the welfare of our employees is our top priority. We actively engage with our workers to address any grievances they may have and comply with all laws and regulations. We will also ensure that there is no disruption to our consumers.” Samsung India did not share details on the number of workers at the Chennai plant and on the impact on production.

Established in 2007, the Sriperumbudur facility is one of Samsung’s two factories in India, with the other located in Noida. The Tamil Nadu plant manufactures consumer products, including televisions, washing machines, and air conditioners.

