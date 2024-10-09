Samsung workers’ protest: Police arrest 10 union members as strike continues

Tension prevailed near Sunguvarchatram in Sriperumbudur near Chennai on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) as employees of Samsung India continued their protest for the 31st day, with the authorities cracking down on the workers by arresting them at midnight and dismantling the pandal where they were staging the demonstration.

Sources said 10 office-bearers of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions-backed Samsung workers’ union were arrested by the police at their homes at midnight despite resistance from the workers. The pandal that they had erected for the protest was also dismantled in the night without any notice.

Workers at Samsung India’s manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur have been on a strike since September 9, 2024, demanding recognition of their newly formed union and an increase in wages. The facility has 1,800 workers, and 1,000 workers had joined the protest. They were protesting at a venue in Echoor village, a kilometre away from the plant.

Purported videos of police personnel arresting the union leaders and questioning passengers in a bus whether they were proceeding towards the protest site have been viral on social media since Wednesday morning.

Leaders from the alliance parties of the ruling DMK were planning to visit the protest site to express their solidarity with the workers.

Protest continues

Despite the restrictions, hundreds of workers assembled at the venue and continued their protest on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, there were heated arguments between the protesting workers and the police personnel who asked them to disperse.

On Tuesday (October 8, 2024), Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa requested the protesting Samsung employees to return to work, promising them that their CITU-backed union would be recognised after the court delivers its verdict on the matter. He added that the State government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would stand by them.

He further said it was unfair to continue the strike after the Chief Minister had intervened and designated three Ministers to hold talks with the workers and the company’s management.

He said the management was also ready to fulfil the demands of the workers, including high-quality food, standard locks, and air-conditioning of all 108 buses.

However, hundreds of workers continued their strike on Tuesday. “The workers have not accepted the terms mentioned in the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) that was signed on Monday (October 7, 2024). This was signed by the workers’ committee, which favours the company. A majority of workers have not agreed to it and continue to strike,” said E. Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary, CITU.

