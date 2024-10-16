Almost 1,000 striking workers under from Samsung India’s Sriperumbudur plant gathered to discuss the State government’s proposals at a late evening conciliation meeting at TN Labour Minister’s chambers at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

The workers, who have formed the Samsung India Workers Union — affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Union have been on a month-long protest demanding a rise in wages, better working conditions, and implementation of overtime pay, aside from the recognition and registration of their Union.

They are meeting at a marriage hall in Kancheepuram town.

Those present include SIWU honorary President A. Soudararajan; President E. Muthukumar, Gen Sec P. Ellan Treasurer Madhesh among other office bearers.

Tuesday’s meeting — the third tripartite conciliation meeting between the government, management and SIWU, led to some proposals:

No punitive action against striking workers

No wage cuts for the duration of the protest

Workers undertake not to take any actions prejudicial to the management

Management undertakes to give a written reply to the charter of demands placed by the union.

Next tripartite meeting is slated to be held on November 7, 2024. While the demand for registration has not yet been conceded, since the matter is sub judice, the govt has assured all efforts would be taken to register the union.