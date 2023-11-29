Samsung R&D Institute sets up lab at VIT, Vellore for AI, machine learning, data engineering projects

November 29, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - VELLORE

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Bengaluru-based Samsung R&D Institute (SRI-B) have jointly set up a ‘Samsung Student Ecosystem for Engineered Data (SEED) Laboratory’ for students and faculty of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data engineering, at its campus in Vellore.

According to a press release, students and faculty members of VIT will work on joint research and development projects on emerging cutting-edge technology areas such as mobile technology, speech and text recognition, and machine learning with senior engineers of SRI-B at the laboratory.

“Today, our world is becoming increasingly data-centric, and along with AI, it continues to transform the way we live, work and do business. The Samsung SEED lab is a great initiative that gives the students the opportunity to learn and work under SRI-B engineers on research projects that address the issues facing the world,” said G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new laboratory plans to leverage the capabilities of academia in executing AI and data-centric projects by building an end-to-end pipeline for data which includes collection, engineering (curation and labelling), carrying out data research projects and experiments, data management and archival.

Collaborative research projects will be open to third and fourth-year B.Tech and M.Tech students, and Ph.D. scholars at VIT. Students will also be encouraged to publish papers jointly with SRI-B engineers. All students will receive certificates for their contribution at the end of each project from SRI-B.

VIT vice president Sankar Viswanathan and Mohan Rao Goli, chief technology officer, SRI-B. were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.