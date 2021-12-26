Samples of COVID-19 positive couple and child sent to Chennai for whole genome sequencing

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu)

26 December 2021 14:59 IST

The Health Department has sent the samples of a couple and their seven-year-old child, who recently arrived in Chidambaram from South Africa and were found to be COVID-19 positive, to the State Public Health Laboratory in Chennai to confirm whether they had contracted the Omicron variant.

Sources said the couple and their two children arrived to Chidambaram from South Africa on December 15. Their test samples returned negative and they were under home quarantine.

As per the Health Department’s protocol for international travellers, samples of the couple and their two children were tested on December 23, the eighth day of their return.

The test results of the couple and one of the children tested positive for COVID-19. They have been admitted to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH).

Their samples were sent to the State Public Health Laboratory in Chennai for whole genome sequencing. The results are awaited, sources said.