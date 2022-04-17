Sambar deer rescued from well near Gudalur

It fell into a more than 100-foot-deep well in Cherambadi forest division

A sambar deer that fell into a more than 100-foot-deep well on Saturday was rescued and released back into the wild by the Forest Department.

The incident happened in the Cherambadi forest division. The animal had fallen into a well used to store drinking water. The deer, believed to be around 2-years-old, was found by residents who informed the Forest Department. Based on the instructions of the District Forest Officer (Gudalur Division), Kommu Omkaram, a team of forest staff reached the well and began rescue operations.

G. Ramkumar, Forest Range Officer, told The Hindu that department staff first emptied the tank of water before descending into the well. “We then tied ropes and sacks around the animal, which cooperated with the rescue efforts and did not put up a fight,” said Mr. Ramkumar. After fastening the animal with ropes, the department staff carefully hoisted the animal out from the well.

Forest Department officials in rescue operation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The entire operation took around 90 minutes,” said Mr. Ramkumar. Following the rescue, the animal was checked for any injuries before the department staff took it to a nearby forest where it was released. “The animal ran away into the forest once it was released and it did not seem to have any injuries,” said Mr. Ramkumar.

This is the second successful rescue undertaken in the Gudalur division in recent weeks. In March of this year, an elephant that got stuck in a marsh in Padanthorai in Gudalur was rescued by department staff.