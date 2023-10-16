Samayamoorthy replaces Apoorva as Housing Secretary

October 16, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday named C. Samayamoorthy as the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Department, replacing incumbent Apoorva. She will instead replace Mr. Samayamoorthy as Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department. The Government Order issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena also posted K. Gopal as Secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, replacing incumbent D. Jagannathan. The latter has been posted as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes. Ramesh Chand Meena has been posted as Secretary of the Planning and Development Department, while V. Shobana has been posted as Commissioner of Stationery and Printing. Kavitha Ramu is set to assume office as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation.