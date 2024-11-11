Samayamoorthy is HRM Secretary, Atul Anand is MSME Secretary

The Tamil Nadu government has posted C. Samayamoorthy as the Secretary of the Human Resources Management Department, replacing C. Vijayaraj Kumar, who was holding additional charge of the post.

A G.O. issued by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam also posted Atul Anand as the Secretary of MSME Department, which was earlier held by Archana Patnaik. M. Aarthi was posted as Deputy Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Ms. Aarthi would also hold the post of the State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha in full additional charge. It also posted Shilpa Prabhakar Satish as the Director of Tourism. She would also serve as the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

A. Arun Thamburaj is set to assume office as the Mission Director of Tamil Nadu Health System Project. He would also hold the post of Project Director, Tamil Nadu Health System Project in full additional charge.

