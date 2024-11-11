 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samayamoorthy is HRM Secretary, Atul Anand is MSME Secretary

Published - November 11, 2024 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday posted C. Samayamoorthy as the Secretary of the Human Resources Management Department, replacing C. Vijayaraj Kumar, who was holding additional charge of the post.

A G.O. issued by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam also posted Atul Anand as the Secretary of MSME Department, which was earlier held by Archana Patnaik. M. Aarthi was posted as Deputy Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Ms. Aarthi would also hold the post of the State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha in full additional charge. It also posted Shilpa Prabhakar Satish as the Director of Tourism. She would also serve as the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

A. Arun Thanmburaj is set to assume office as the Mission Director of Tamil Nadu Health System Project. He would also hold the post of Project Director, Tamil Nadu Health System Project in full additional charge.

Published - November 11, 2024 09:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.