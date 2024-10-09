Samagra Shiksha: Steps will be taken to resolve issue of unpaid salaries, says Udhayanidhi

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) said the issue of releasing September’s salaries to about 32,500 personnel under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) would be brought to the attention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and that measures would be taken for immediate action.

In a social media post, he pointed out that the Chief Minister, during his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had sought the release of funds from the Centre under the scheme. However, there has been no information from the Union government so far. Despite this, measures would be taken to pay the salaries of the employees, Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

He assured that the Dravidian model government would also stand for the interest of teachers and other personnel.

