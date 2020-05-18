Tamil Nadu

Salons in rural Tamil Nadu can function from May 19

Relaxation not applicable to Corporations, municipalities and town panchayats

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said that salons in rural areas can open their shops from May 19.

In a statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, however, said the relaxation was not applicable to salons in Greater Chennai Corporation, Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and town panchayats.

The Chief Minister said those working in salons and the customers should strictly follow physical distancing norms and wear masks. He insisted that workers wear hand gloves, spray disinfectants five times a day and also wash hands frequently.

A detailed guideline in this regard will be issued by the State government soon. The State government’s decision followed representations from hairdressers seeking to relax restrictions.

