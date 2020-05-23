Tamil Nadu

Salons, beauty parlours can function from Sunday in Tamil Nadu, except in Chennai and containment zones

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement, said salons and parlours cannot engage employees living in COVID-19 containment zones and air conditioners should not be used

The State government on Saturday allowed salons and beauty parlours to function across Tamil Nadu, except within the Chennai police limits and COVID-19 containment zones, from Sunday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In a statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said, salons and parlours cannot engage employees living in containment zones and air conditioners should not be used.

The customers and employees should strictly adhere to physical distancing norms and they must not be allowed entry if they have symptoms like fever, cold and cough, he added.

The statement further said that the salon and parlous should be sanitized five times a day and customers should be provided with hand sanitiser.

The owner should ensure wearing of masks and also customers and employees must wash their hands with soaps regularly, it added.

Earlier, the government had allowed salons in rural areas to operate from May 19.

