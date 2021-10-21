Salem Rural police to further investigate death of former CM Jayalalithaa’s driver, Kanagaraj

C. Kanagaraj, one of the prime accused in the murder of the watchman at Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad Estate bungalow, was killed in an accident in April 2017

The Salem rural police have taken up an old case pertaining to the death of C. Kanagaraj, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s driver, for further investigation, on Thursday.

Kanagaraj (36), was killed in a road accident near Attur in April 2017. On the day of the accident, Kanagaraj was reportedly on his way to Thalaivasal on the Salem-Ulundurpet highway on a two-wheeler. When he took a right turn to move to the service lane, a car heading towards Perambalur allegedly hit his vehicle, and Kanagaraj was thrown off. Kanagaraj was rushed to the government hospital in Attur where doctors declared him dead.

Kanagaraj was named the prime accused in the murder of the watchman at the Kodanad Estate bungalow of former CM Jayalalithaa. Kanagaraj's family members, including his brother Dhanapal, have been demanding a detailed probe into his death, charging that he was murdered.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav confirmed that development and said that the case has been taken up for further investigation.