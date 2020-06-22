Salem reports 12 cases, while Erode records seven

22 June 2020 08:35 IST

In Salem, 12 persons tested positive on Sunday.

According to officials, among the patients, two cases have been reported within Salem and remaining 10 have travelled to the district from places like Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Madurai and Maharashtra. The patients are undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

In Namakkal, two women, aged 77 years and 12 years respectively who had travelled to Namakkal from Chennai tested positive. They are undergoing treatment at Thiruchengode Government Hospital.

In Dharmapuri, four returnees from Chennai, including a 29-year-old woman tested positive. The patients are undergoing treatment at Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital here.

Erode

Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district here on Sunday.

Three members of a family at Teachers’ Colony at Guruvareddiyur in Ammapettai block, who returned from Chennai on June 18, tested positive and were admitted Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

They were a 54-year-old man, his 44-year-old wife and their 14-year-old daughter. A two-and-half-year-old boy, who along with his parents returned from Karur and Pudukottai, tested positive while his parents tested negative. The boy and his parents were admitted to the isolation ward.

Among those who were tested positive were a 42-year-old woman of Valayakarar Street, a 26-year-old man, native of Chithode and working at Tiruppur, and a 40-year-old man, native of Sathyamangalam and working at the Government Hospital at Gobichettipalayam, tested positive.

Currently, the total number of active cases in the district is 12 while the total number of positive cases reported in the district is 85.