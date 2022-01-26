Salem railway division’s goods earnings grow by 116%

Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, A. Gautam Srinivas, said freight loadings and parcel earnings had both grown this year, compared to the same period last year

Goods earnings have grown by 116% in the current year when compared to last year, saidA. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, on Wednesday.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office, Mr. Srinivas said that the division earned₹505 crore this year against₹234 crore earned during the corresponding period last year. Freight Loading has shown an increase of 26% as 2.3 million tonnes of goods have been loaded up to December, 2021 as against 1.8 million tonnes loaded during the same period last year, he added. The DRM further said that parcel earnings have grown by 20% with earnings of₹16 crore this year compared to₹13 crore earned last year.New commodities such as eggs, cotton seeds and milk have been added to the parcels basket, he added.

Listing out the achievements of the division, Mr. Gautam Srinivas said that the division has achieved 100% electrification with the commissioning of Podanur – Pollachi and Salem – Virudhachalam sections. He said that the Railway Hospital in Erode was presented with a Certificate of Merit by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency for their efforts in energy conservation in the Hospitals Sector for the year 2021. Also, Coimbatore Junction railway station became the first station in Southern Railway, and only the 6thin Indian Railways, to earn the coveted Platinum Rating for Green Railway Stations. On the safety front, constant vigil resulted in zero consequential accidents while the punctuality performance of the division has improved to 95%.

After unfurling the flag, the DRM inspected the parade contingents of the Railway Protection Force followed by a march past parade contingents.

P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, S. Sivasankaran, Divisional Security Commissioner and other officers and staff of the division were present.