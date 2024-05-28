ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Periyar University to make face-based attendance compulsory for calculating salaries

Published - May 28, 2024 04:25 pm IST - SALEM

The staff should avoid going out of the university campus during working hours and concerned department in-charge officials should ensure staff are in their seats on duty time.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Periyar University in Salem. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Periyar University administration, in a circular, said it was going to make face-based attendance system compulsory for calculating salaries and instructed staff and faculty members to follow the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a circular dated May 27, the Periyar University Registrar (in-charge) P. Viswanathamurthi said that in the earlier circular issued on August 30,2023, the university instructed faculty members and staff, including consolidated and daily wagers, to follow eight rules and to register their attendance in a face-based attendance system.

As per the eight rules, the staff should log in before 9.30 a.m. and log out after 5.15 p.m. Permission will be given for one hour for two days in a month and after those two days, if the staff log in after 9.30 a.m. and log out before 5.15 p.m., that day will be considered leave. The monthly salary will be calculated based on the face-based attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The staff should submit the letter with the concerned in-charge officials signatures for permission or leave before or after the day of leave. If staff fail to submit the letter, that day will be treated as a loss of pay.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To work on weekends or holidays at the university, staff should get prior permission from the Registrar and submit that permission letter to the concerned department. To work late hours, the staff should get permission from the administration.

The staff should avoid going out of the university campus during working hours and concerned department in-charge officials should ensure staff are in their seats on duty time. The university received complaints that these rules were not followed by the staff. Face-based attendance is going to be made compulsory for calculating salaries. So staff should follow these rules without fail, the Registrar (in-charge) added in the circular.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem / university

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US