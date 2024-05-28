Salem Periyar University to make face-based attendance compulsory for calculating salaries

The Periyar University administration, in a circular, said it was going to make face-based attendance system compulsory for calculating salaries and instructed staff and faculty members to follow the system.

In a circular dated May 27, the Periyar University Registrar (in-charge) P. Viswanathamurthi said that in the earlier circular issued on August 30,2023, the university instructed faculty members and staff, including consolidated and daily wagers, to follow eight rules and to register their attendance in a face-based attendance system.

As per the eight rules, the staff should log in before 9.30 a.m. and log out after 5.15 p.m. Permission will be given for one hour for two days in a month and after those two days, if the staff log in after 9.30 a.m. and log out before 5.15 p.m., that day will be considered leave. The monthly salary will be calculated based on the face-based attendance.

The staff should submit the letter with the concerned in-charge officials signatures for permission or leave before or after the day of leave. If staff fail to submit the letter, that day will be treated as a loss of pay.

To work on weekends or holidays at the university, staff should get prior permission from the Registrar and submit that permission letter to the concerned department. To work late hours, the staff should get permission from the administration.

The staff should avoid going out of the university campus during working hours and concerned department in-charge officials should ensure staff are in their seats on duty time. The university received complaints that these rules were not followed by the staff. Face-based attendance is going to be made compulsory for calculating salaries. So staff should follow these rules without fail, the Registrar (in-charge) added in the circular.