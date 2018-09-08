Salem organ transplant case: DME to submit final report

The Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) has forwarded the report of the investigating officer in the case pertaining to the harvesting and use of an organ at a private hospital in Salem to the Director of Medical Education (DME) for technical/medical inputs. It is learnt that the final report will be compiled by the DME and forwarded to the DMS, which will then submit it to the government.

After Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote about his concerns over a complaint that organs were ‘stolen’ from a brain-dead patient, P. Manikandan, of Palakkad, the DMS, as the Appropriate Authority under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (TOHA), was tasked by the Health Department with investigating the complaint. The DMS, in turn, appointed a police officer (in charge of the implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act) to conduct an investigation into the incident. The officer completed his investigation and submitted his report to the DMS which, in turn, has referred it to the DME to clarify the medical issues and define the protocols said to have been violated in the incident. Sources in the Health Department clarified that the report submitted by the DME after his investigation would be considered the final report on the issue. While the investigation officer has done his job, the report would require vetting by a medical expert before it is deemed the last word on the subject, sources added.

The Director of Medical Education, Edwin C. Joe, said he was personally investigating the case. “We have asked for all the documents in the case, again. While we have received most of them, a few other documents are needed to complete the picture,” he said.

He said his brief was to give technical inputs, add to the police report and, if anything had been wrongly mentioned, in terms of medical procedure, to correct it too.

Dr. Joe added that he was halfway through the report, and was likely to finish the investigation by the weekend, provided he received all documents by then. “We went into the minute details, along with experts/surgeons in the field of organ transplant. In the initial stage, we have raised doubts over certain conclusions in the report, based on medical records. For instance, there is likely a mix-up of case sheets of two brain-dead patients that has come to our notice. Once our investigation is complete, all these inconsistencies will be cleared up.”

The DME is the ex officio head of the Authorisation Committee constituted under TOHA, which is responsible for clearing living donors after ensuring that the donation is voluntary and that there is no exploitation in the case.