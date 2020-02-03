Salem, Namakkal units of DMK revamped

The DMK high-command on Monday revamped its district units in Salem and Namakkal to ensure effective party work.

Party general secretary K. Anbazhagan has appointed N.R. Sivalingam as in-charge of the Salem east district unit of the party in place of Veerapandai A. Raja, who has been made the party election committee secretary. Mr. Sivalingam earlier functioned as in-charge of the Salem west district unit.

Former MP T.M. Selvaganapathy, who was the election committee secretary, is the new secretary of the Salam west district unit.

K.R.N. Rajeshkumar has been made in-charge of the Namakkal east district unit and he has replaced former union minister S. Gandhiselvan.