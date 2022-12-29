Salem man returns from China, tests positive for COVID-19

December 29, 2022 11:22 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - COIMBATORE/ SALEM

A 37-year-old businessman from Salem, who returned from China via Singapore on a connecting flight to Coimbatore, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to health and airport officials.

Coimbatore Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan on Thursday confirmed the man, who returned from China, via a connecting flight, on December 27 had tested positive and the State health authorities were following up on his condition.

His sampling was done on Tuesday and he was asymptomatic. The COVID-19 results came in on Wednesday and was submitted to State authorities.

Coimbatore District Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna said the man, who travelled from Coimbatore to his hometown by car, was currently quarantined there.

The businessman is a native of a village in Elampillai and was involved in trading in China for the last 13 years. Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in China, he returned to India.