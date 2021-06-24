Salem incident an aberration, says DGP

Chennai

24 June 2021 02:40 IST

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy described the police assault on a farmer, which led to his death in Salem district on Wednesday, as an “aberration”.

When contacted, he said that tough action had been initiated against the special sub-inspector involved in the incident.

He said the police had registered a murder case against the accused person and arrested him.

“We want to send out a message loud and clear that there would be zero tolerance to any kind of police high handedness or custodial torture,” he said.