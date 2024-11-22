 />

Salem government school teacher makes student to massage foot, suspended

Updated - November 22, 2024 07:23 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A mathematics teacher was placed under suspension for making a student massage his foot in the classroom on Friday.

On Friday, a video went viral in social media in which a teacher made a student massage his foot. The teacher was identified as J. Jayaprakash, a mathematics teacher attached with East Rajapalayam Government High School in the district.

Chief Educational Officer M. Kabir made an inquiry and issued the suspension order to Jayaprakash on Friday evening for wilfully involving in acts of moral turpitude that include inappropriate behaviour inside work premises during work hours.

Published - November 22, 2024 06:32 pm IST

