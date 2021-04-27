Salem GH to increase bed strength for COVID-19 treatment

At present, the hospital has 650 beds for COVID-19 treatment; 300 additional beds are being set up

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital is planning to increase bed strength for COVID-19 treatment.

The hospital is the tertiary care centre for COVID-19 treatment and the hospital also caters to patients from neighbouring districts like Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Kalakurichi. At present, it has 650 beds for COVID-19 treatment and is working on increasing bed strength here, considering the increase in the number of patients.

R. Murugeshan, dean of the hospital said, “There is sufficient bed strength at the hospital and it has not filled up yet. 650 beds have been arranged in which 550 beds have oxygen supply and over 70 beds have ventilator facilities. However, considering the increase in cases, 300 beds are being set up additionally here. Oxygen supply for these beds would be ensured through portable cylinders.”

Dr. Murugeshan said that there is sufficient medical oxygen supply for the hospital and there isn’t any shortage at present. A 35,000-litre medical oxygen plant was installed by end of 2020 at the hospital, ensuring supply of medical oxygen for COVID-19 treatment here. According to doctors here, the tank is filled once the stock drops to 40% and considering the current scenario, 70% stock is always maintained at the plant here. The hospital has also stocked oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 treatment.

He also said in the second wave, compared to the first, a significant number of young persons are getting affected and advised the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.