Salem Corporation resumes works under Smart Cities Mission

The Salem Corporation has begun construction works of projects under the Smart Cities Mission.

According to Corporation officials, the works have been resumed ensuring less number of workers at the work sites and following necessary precautionary measures. Following the extension of lockdown, the Central government offered relaxation for various sectors for resuming work, including construction works, in municipal areas where labourers are available at site.

The Corporation has currently resumed projects under Smart Cities Mission like construction of two-tier bus stand at old bus stand area and underground drainage works in Second Agraharam. The projects are being carried out at a cost of ₹92.13 crore and a temporary bus stand was also constructed in Bose Maidan.

Corporation officials said that necessary precautionary measures have been taken at the sites for workers. Officials said that earlier 70-80 persons were usually employed for work, now only 30 persons were employed.

Officials said that precautionary measures have been taken and necessary tests were conducted.

At Second Agraharam, where underground works are progressing, since most of the works are machine-based, five persons are at the site instead of 10, they added.