Salem Central Prison classified as casual prison

Salem Central Prison, which was classified as a habitual prison, has now been changed to a casual prison. Following this change, over 100 prisoners from other prisons will be shifted to Salem Central Prison soon.

The Salem Central Prison was constructed by the British in 1862. The jail annex was constructed in 1934 to accommodate adolescent prisoners. The area of this prison is 113.19 acres.

The architectural design of this prison is circular in shape, like lotus petals, and all the cells are facing inwardly to a central point. The authorised accommodation in this prison is 1,431. This prison is classified as a special prison for the confinement of habitual prisoners and habitual prison offenders.

Due to this prison being classified as a habitual prison, accused persons who were convicted of various crimes (mentioned as habitual offenders in the warrant) in Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts will be lodged in Salem Central Prison. Similarly, habitual offenders from other districts shall be lodged in Salem prison for various reasons, including security reasons.

But, the prisoners who are first-time offenders and belong to these districts, if convicted of a crime, will be lodged at Coimbatore and Vellore Central Prisons. Due to this, the relatives of the prisoners have to travel 172 km to Coimbatore or 228 km to Vellore prison from Salem to meet them. So there was a long-pending demand to classify Salem Central Prison as a casual prison.

Meanwhile, after 162 years, Salem Central Prison was changed to a casual prison by the Home Department and recently, a government order was issued in this regard.

Salem Central Prison officials said that following the prison being changed to a casual prison, over 100 prisoners from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts who were lodged at Coimbatore and Vellore Central Prisons applied to be shifted to Salem Central Prison. Soon, these convicts will be shifted to Salem Prison.

In Salem Central Prison, there are many factories that are functioning and also an open-air prison (farm jail). As all the convicts in the Salem prison were habitual prisoners, it became difficult and risky to engage them in factory work. As the casual offenders are first-time offenders, it will be easy to handle them. As they want to be released from prison early, casual prisoners will obey prison rules to get remission or premature release, officials added.