Salem bound EMU train delayed, stranding office-goers

An Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) train bound for Salem was delayed due to a fault in an overhead cable near Kethandipatti, 7 km from Jolarpet. Rail commuters, especially office-goers were caught unawares. Several of them had to jump down from the train and take a walk in search of other options.

Railway sources said train number 66019 Arakkonam-Salem EMU, had left Vaniyambadi at 6.50 a.m. on Tuesday. The overhead cable and the pantograph equipment of the train tangled near Kethandipatti railway station around 7.15 a.m. This resulted in the snapping of power supply and the train was halted immediately on the spot. A pantograph (or ‘pan’ or ‘panto’) is an apparatus mounted on the roof of an electric train, to collect power through contact with an overhead line. It is a common type of current collector.

Technical support staff from Jolarpet railway station rushed to the spot and attended to the fault. After the repairs, the train continued on its journey to Salem at around 8.30 a.m.

Incidentally, no train was delayed due to this repair work, said an official from Southern Railway.