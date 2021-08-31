Salem acid attack victim succumbs, attacker arrested

Yesudas had thrown acid on his wife on Monday

Salem City police, during the late hours of Monday, arrested the man who threw acid on his wife at the Old Bus Stand here. The victim succumbed to burn injuries late on Monday.

According to police, Yesudas, the accused, was arrested from Karur by a special team here. Police are investigating.

Revathi (47), the victim succumbed to burn injuries during the late hours of Monday at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Yesudas had hurled acid on Revathi on Monday evening at the Salem Old Bus stand.

Revathi and Yesudas had been living apart for the past three months. On Monday, Revathi along with her mother Arrayi visited the Salem Town All Women Police Station and reportedly told police that she was not interested in living with her husband any more. In the evening, while they were waiting at Old Bus Stand to board a bus to Namakkal, Yesudas came there with a can of acid and threw it on Revathi and escaped from the place. Arrayi also suffered burns on her hands.

Though Revathi was rushed to GMKMCH, she succumbed to the injuries without responding to treatment.