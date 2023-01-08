ADVERTISEMENT

Sale of pork banned in the Nilgiris due to African Swine Fever outbreak

January 08, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

While nearly 30 wild boars have succumbed to the viral infection, there had been no deaths from the disease among domestic pigs in the Nilgiris district

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The sale of pork in the Nilgiris and the transportation of animals or meat outside the Nilgiris has been banned following an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) among wild boar populations in Mudumalai and Bandipur Tiger Reserves.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Bhagavath Singh, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry (Nilgiris district), said action would be taken against any farmers or livestock owners who slaughter and sell pork in the district till the viral outbreak is controlled.

ALSO READ
African swine fever outbreak may hit pig farming

Following reports of the outbreak of ASF among wild boar in Mudumalai, samples were collected from pig farms at a distance of around 10 kilometers surrounding the area where the outbreak was reported.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Singh said while ASF was confirmed among wild boar that died in MTR, that there had not been a spread of the disease to domestic pig populations in the district. Nearly 30 wild boars have succumbed to the viral infection so far.

He said there had been no deaths from the disease among domestic pigs in the district, and that all the animals at pig farms were being monitored.

ALSO READ
Suspected African swine fever kills over 270 pigs in Mizoram

A team of veterinarians from the department of animal husbandry have also visited farms across the district and have informed livestock owners to ensure that fences and barriers are erected that will prevent wild boar from coming into contact with their animals.   

Also present during the inspection of the farms was Nilgiris collector, S.P. Amrith, who assured residents that ASF does not spread to other animals or to humans, but cautioned farmers and residents to be on guard and minimize the spread of the infection.

ASF is known to cause high mortality rates among affected animals. The forest department in the Nilgiris is also conducting combing operations throughout the reserve to find carcasses of wild boar that have died so that they can be quickly destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US