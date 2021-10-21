Sale of crackers to be a low-key affair

Wholesalers cite a sharp rise in prices and a slump in demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic

With many consumers finding it difficult to buy even basic necessities, sale of firecrackers for Deepavali in the city is expected to be a low-key affair this year. Wholesalers in Parry’s Corner say they have just about started witnessing sales.

“Some five years ago, we used to have business for 40 days. But only now we are seeing some movement. People don’t have money for essential items and prices of crackers have gone up manifold. The Lakshmi cracker, which was sold at ₹100 a pack in 2005 now costs ₹350. We don’t expect much sales this year,” said Syed Ibrahim, who runs a wholesale firecracker shop on Anderson Street.

TUCS outlets

Similarly, retail sales is yet to pick up. Shops are being put up in many places. The Triplicane Urban Cooperative Society (TUCS) is putting up 12 outlets this year at places including Saligramam, Triplicane, Besant Nagar, Saidapet and Royapettah. “This year, all our cracker sales will be computerised. Customers will get bills based on the price list provided at the shops. All our crackers this year are green. Sales is expected to commence from Friday,” said an official source.

Even the firecracker shops on Island Grounds are yet to open and are expected to commence over the weekend. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation leases out around 3.20 lakh sq. ft. of space to cracker shops every year. Cracker sales on Island Grounds did not take a break even last year during the peak pandemic. The shops, which would number around 50, are expected to get around 1,000 visitors a day till November 5.

Rajendra Raja, vice-president, The Indian Fireworks Manufacturers Association, since production had been affected due to various factors including COVID-19 and the ban on firecrackers, they expected the distributed goods to be sold this year.

Thanks CM

“In Chennai, sales happens only during 10 days before the Deepavali festival. As far as other States are concerned, we are thankful to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for getting in touch with Chief Ministers of other States. In Uttar Pradesh, there is some delay in getting temporary licences. We hope that the stocks we have sent to wholesalers would be sold,” he said. As far as green crackers were concerned, he said that NEERI had to provide the manufacturers with suitable formulation for crackers. Many manufacturers were converting to green crackers, he added.