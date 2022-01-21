Tamil Nadu

Sakkarapani challenges Palaniswami to a debate

Joining issue with AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami over his criticism against Pongal gift hampers for their quality, Food Minister R. Sakkarapani on Thursday challenged the former Chief Minister to a debate.

In a statement, Mr. Sakkarapani listed out the steps taken by the government to ensure quality products for Pongal gift hampers and recalled his rejoinders issued earlier to Mr. Palaniswami’s allegations. Mr. Sakkarapani challenged Mr. Palaniswami to a debate over the issue or tender an apology for his allegations.


