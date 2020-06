Sakhamuri appointed Cuddalore Collector

CHENNAI

30 June 2020 16:48 IST

The State government on Tuesday named IAS officer Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri as Cuddalore Collector. Incumbent V. Anbuselvan was to retire on June 30. Mr. Sakhamuri was earlier the Director of Land Reforms. Advertising Advertising

