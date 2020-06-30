Tamil Nadu

Sakhamuri appointed Cuddalore Collector

The State government on Tuesday named IAS officer Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri as Cuddalore Collector.

Incumbent V. Anbuselvan was to retire on June 30. Mr. Sakhamuri was earlier the Director of Land Reforms.

