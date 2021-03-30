MNM president Kamal Haasan called on the pontiff of Perur Aadheenam Maruthachala Adigalar in Coimbatore on Monday. In a video, the pontiff is seen telling the actor-turned politician that while he was conveying several issues to voters, he should also put those to implementation. On the other hand, his niece and actor Suhasini Maniratnam, also in Coimbatore campaigning for him, performed an archanai for Mr. Haasan at a temple.
Saints and Gods as intercessors
Karthik Madhavan
COIMBATORE,
March 30, 2021 01:16 IST
Karthik Madhavan
COIMBATORE,
March 30, 2021 01:16 IST
Related Articles
Close X
T.N. Assembly polls | Madras HC closes contempt plea moved against Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 30, 2021 1:17:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/saints-and-gods-as-intercessors/article34193986.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story