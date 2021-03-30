Saints and Gods as intercessors

MNM president Kamal Haasan called on the pontiff of Perur Aadheenam Maruthachala Adigalar in Coimbatore on Monday. In a video, the pontiff is seen telling the actor-turned politician that while he was conveying several issues to voters, he should also put those to implementation. On the other hand, his niece and actor Suhasini Maniratnam, also in Coimbatore campaigning for him, performed an archanai for Mr. Haasan at a temple.