Saint Gobain to support 40 women students of IIITDM Kancheepuram

Special Correspondent July 14, 2022 18:29 IST

Saint-Gobain India has signed an eight-year agreement with the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram, to provide scholarship to 40 girl students doing B.Tech.

Saint-Gobain India will offer Rs. 2.29 crore to support education of 40 girl students in the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram. The company has signed an eight-year agreement to provide merit scholarship to girl students who take up B. Tech programme in the institute with the aim of fulfilling its gender diversity agenda. Girl students from underprivileged background who wish to pursue B. Tech in subjects such as Computer Science, Electronics and Mechanical Engineering will benefit. According to P. Padmakumar, executive director, Human Resources and head of CSR, Saint-Gobain India, one of its priority areas is linked to community development. The students have an opportunity to do internship in any of the company’s businesses in the country. Institute director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu said the Centre had recommended that more scholarship programmes be granted to enable them meet the cost of education of girl students, now that they were enrolling in larger numbers. “The institute is planning to approach other nearby industries for grant of a similar scholarship scheme for girl students,” he said.



