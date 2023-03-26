March 26, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

Sahitya Akademi award winning writer Joe D’ Cruz has urged the State government to take steps to provide immediate breakwater protection for the life and livelihood of the people in Kooduthaalai village, Tirunelveli district.

He has written to the district Collector, drawing his attention to the peaceful demonstrations by the villagers seeking protection from sea erosion. A copy of the letter has been sent to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Chief Secretary, and other officials.

Mr Cruz, whose novels portray the lives of fishermen, said more than any other fishing villages in the district, Kooduthaalai needed more marine protection due to the inherent topography of the village. “Kooduthaalai has two dangerous wave developing spots, one on the inshore and the other on the offshore. Local fishermen have to cross these dangerous spots at sea on a daily basis for their livelihood. Many have lost their lives and many have been physically crippled due to seasonal marine accidents while crossing these unavoidable dangerous spots at sea,” he said.

Another important issue, he said was the erratic beach sand mining that started in 1980’s and had reached its peak in late 1990’s. “This has completely swallowed the sand dunes which protected Kooduthaalai village for centuries. This is the basis for the present erratic sea erosion and hence has to be banned forever,” he explained.

Mr. Cruz requested the government to conduct an immediate sea / sea shore survey and arrange to make a breakwater protection for the village. “Local fishermen’s expertise on wind, sea waves and water currents should be heard and considered in the making of breakwaters so that a permanent protection for their dwelling place and livelihood can be ensured,” he said.