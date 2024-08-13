Sahib vs Iyah: How Madras High Court dealt with a case of noise pollution 88 years ago

In 1934, Shaikh Ismail Sahib, a resident of Ramanuja Aiyar Street at Old Washermanpet in Madras, knocked the doors of the City Civil Judge, complaining against his neighbour Nirchinda Venkatanarasimhulu Iyah. He sought an injunction to prevent Iyah, owner of the adjoining house, and his servants and agents from beating tom-tom and producing loud music at night.

Iyah had been using his house for residential purpose until 1932 when he decided to set apart the downstairs portion for a “charitable purpose” — performing marriage ceremonies and pujas. By his own account, the premises was used for such ceremonies for 93 days in 1933 and 122 days the following year.

In the trial court, Iyah contended that there was no “actionable nuisance” as a result of the noise created by the playing of loud music during these ceremonies. The trial judge acknowledged that at least during the performance of the Skanda Shashti ceremony, there was a terrible noise at night that was sufficient to disturb the sleep of the neighbours for at least six nights. However, he asked whether the court could direct that during Skanda Shashti, there should not be more than a certain amount of noise or that the noise should not go beyond a certain period. He then answered the question in the negative: “I am of opinion that in our present state of society, it is not possible to issue an injunction in such cases.”

People superstitious

The judge’s reasoning was that people were superstitious and they believed that this ceremony should be performed and that shouting as loudly as possible was an essential part of the ceremony. He felt courts could not dictate that the ceremony should not be performed in that manner.

As regards the other ceremonies, especially marriages, though the judge agreed that too much music was played, he held that this noise “would not be such as to amount to an actionable nuisance”, especially as marriages were conducted only during three or four days a month. “In order that an act may be an actionable nuisance, it must be something which the society does not tolerate,” he held.

Challenging this verdict, Sahib moved the Madras High Court. Passing orders in April 1936, Justice Pandrang Row said Sahib’s objection was well-founded. “It is not quite correct to say that an act will be actionable nuisance only if society does not tolerate it,” he observed.

Justice Row recalled what was stated by Lord Halsbury in Colls vs Home and Colonial Stores, Ltd. in 1904: “A dweller in towns cannot expect to have as pure air, as free from smoke, smell and noise as if he lived in the country, and distant from other dwellings, and yet an excess of smoke, smell and noise may give a cause of action, but in each of such cases it becomes a question of degree, and the question is in each case whether it amounts to a nuisance which will give a right of action.”

He noted that in the instant case, it was clear that the noise is such that it prevented people in the neighbourhood from having proper sleep at night. “Sleep is not the luxury of a few but is a necessity of mankind generally, and repeated disturbance of natural sleep must necessarily cause a great deal of discomfort and even suffering... Sleep is human nature’s daily medicine, and disturbance to sleep is not a matter of complaint only to people of refined susceptibility but also to every one, whether in Tondiarpet or elsewhere,” the judge observed.

‘Charity, no defence’

Holding that the playing of tom-tom and cymbals long after people went to sleep would amount to an “actionable nuisance”, Justice Row observed, “Charity which involves so much suffering to one’s neighbours does not seem to deserve much encouragement, and certainly it is not a defence to an action for injunction in respect of an actionable nuisance.”

Justice Row held that the trial judge was wrong in coming to the conclusion that the plaintiff had not established an actionable nuisance. “The acts complained of have been fully proved, and they certainly amount to an actionable nuisance, and the only remedy in such a case is to grant an injunction,” the High Court concluded.

Thereafter, Justice Row granted an injunction restraining Iyah and his servants and agents from producing any loud noise or loud music that would disturb the sleep of their neighbours at any time between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

This was, perhaps, the earliest case of a judge in the Madras Presidency regulating the playing of music or the causing of noise pollution at night.

