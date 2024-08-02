A recent inspection in the Tiruchi Division exposed that loco pilots were denied mandatory rest hours on 81 occasions. The crew controllers modified the rest hours to address manpower shortage  

Railway Board officials have found a serious violation of safety regulations in the deployment of loco pilots in Southern Railway.

Documents accessed by The Hindu reveal that a recent safety check in the Tiruchi Division exposed that loco pilots were denied mandatory rest hours on 81 occasions, with the crew controllers modifying the rest hours to address manpower shortage. This was in violation of the Railway Act, 1989, and the Railway Servants (Hours of Employment) Rules.

The Executive Director, Safety, Railway Board, who conducted the inspection, warned the divisional officials that altering the rest hours compromised safety and was unauthorised. Following this, the Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, Tiruchi, issued a directive that departmental action would be taken against those modifying the loco pilots’ rest hours.

Out-station rest, a crucial part of the loco pilots’ working hours, was clarified by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha last week. He explained that out-station rest was granted after completion of an outward journey, with rest hours varying on the basis of duty hours.

Southern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer M. Senthamil Selvan said that while out-station rest was usually provided according to the rules, some exceptions were noted “in which rest periods were likely less than the norms”.

Instructions were given to the divisional authorities to adhere to the prescribed rest hours. On the manpower shortage, the spokesperson said there was a 16% vacancy for loco pilots and assistant loco pilots. Efforts were being made to fill these posts through internal selection and the Railway Recruitment Board.

As for the locomotive amenities, Mr. Selvan said that traditionally there was no air-conditioner in the locomotive cabins. About 40% of the locomotives had been fitted with air-conditioners. New locomotives were being rolled out with air-conditioners built in. Steps had been taken to equip the existing engines with air-conditioners within a year.

Bad working conditions

A separate amenities audit by the All India Loco Running Staff Association in South Eastern Railway, where some major train accidents had happened in recent times, highlighted inadequate air-conditioning, with only 108 of the 741 locomotives having functional air-conditioners. The report, submitted to the General Manager, pointed to bad or average seating arrangements in 129 locomotives and called for improved working conditions to ensure flawless work.

