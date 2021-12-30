Safe Tenkasi Initiative: 650 cameras installed in 35 days

30 December 2021 23:41 IST

SP calls for public participation in expanding ‘third eye’

In a major step forward, the police department in Tenkasi district has installed 650 CCTV cameras in the last 35 days and it has appealed to the public to participate in installation of more surveillance gadgets in residential and public areas.

Coined ‘Safe Tenkasi Initiative’ by Superintendent of Police Krishnaraj, police say they propose to cover the entire district in a phased manner.

The district, which has a floating population including from neighbouring Kerala, is expanding manifold. Under such circumstances, police have more challenges to prevent crimes and ensure maintenance of law and order.With the CCTV cameras coming in handy to custodians of law, they plan to widen the ‘third eye’ to more locations in the coming days. By installing cameras in and around bus stand, bus stops, important shrines, business areas and near ATMs, the crimes can be swiftly detected.

The police control room will use the technology and rope in the general public to be a part of the prevention programme.

As a first step, the SP has identified one policeman in each station in the district to coordinate with the public. Interested public and organisations in the respective jurisdiction may contact the police station concerned or dial 93856-78039 for more information.

Pamphlets about the features of installing CCTV cameras on intersections of major village roads in the district have also been identified. The traffic wing police say that apart from tracking cases such as hit and run, they can also identify vehicles parked in ‘No Parking’ zone, which will enable in decongesting traffic.