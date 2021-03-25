Tamil Nadu

Safe, rather than sorry

The fact that several arterial roads, dug up for works months ago, are being re-laid now, has raised questions on the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC). But the Erode Corporation was quick to act, pre-empting the question, by placing a board on Sampath Nagar Main Road in the city stating that a work order had been issued on February 18, and re-laying work began on February 23. It was completed recently.

