Safai Karmacharis panel chief conducts inquiry

Case registered against panchayat secretary

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) took suo motu cognisance of a case of harassment of panchayat president in Tiruvannamalai district and the commission’s chairperson M. Venkatesan conducted an inquiry on Saturday.

Ten days ago, Kalaraipetti Panchayat president Ezhumalai and his family staged a protest accusing panchayat secretary Velmurugan of insulting him. Mr. Velmurugan was suspended after being booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The chairperson of the commission has asked the district administration to complete the investigation into the case quickly.

Since the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu unit of the National Commission for SC/STs was unavailable, Mr. Venkatesan conducted the inquiry with two panchayat members from the Dalit community.

“If Velmurugan is proven guilty, he will be imprisoned. If such atrocities happen elsewhere, it will be taken up by the commission on a suo motu basis,” he added.

Mr. Venkatesan visited Tirupattur district and conducted a review meeting of welfare schemes for sanitation workers.