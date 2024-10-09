GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Safai Karamcharis panel chief holds review meeting in Villupuram

Published - October 09, 2024 10:48 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A review meeting on the welfare of sanitation workers was chaired by M. Venkatesan, Chairperson, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Mr. Venkatesan reviewed the disbursement of salaries for sanitation workers and took note of the salary disbursement in municipalities, town panchayats, and village panchayats. He also instructed the officials to ensure the conduct of medical camps for sanitation workers once in six months.

The health of workers was of utmost importance, given the occupational hazards, Mr. Venkatesan said. The Chairperson also checked if the salaries of the workers were being transferred directly to their bank accounts and also asked about the disbursement of salaries to the accounts of those working on contract basis with the local bodies. He also sought information on the welfare deductions made to their salary and ESI protection, among others.

Collector C. Palani was present.

