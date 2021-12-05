‘Sad over attacks on applicants’

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU,17/10/2021: Sasikala after garlanding MGR statue on the eve of 50th anniversary of AIADMK's party at party founder and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's house in Ramavaram Gardens on Sunday. Photo: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

CHENNAI

05 December 2021 01:34 IST

Former interim general secretary of the AIADMK V.K. Sasikala on Saturday night expressed sadness over two persons being prevented from obtaining nomination papers for the posts of coordinator and co-coordinator of the AIADMK.

In a statement, she said: “Hereafter, people like me will not remain mute spectators. I regard every assault on workers as an attack on the entire party, and me personally. Only a leader will be able to realise the sense of pain.” She called upon members of the party to remain united.

