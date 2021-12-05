‘Sad over attacks on applicants’

Former interim general secretary of the AIADMK V.K. Sasikala on Saturday night expressed sadness over two persons being prevented from obtaining nomination papers for the posts of coordinator and co-coordinator of the AIADMK.

In a statement, she said: “Hereafter, people like me will not remain mute spectators. I regard every assault on workers as an attack on the entire party, and me personally. Only a leader will be able to realise the sense of pain.” She called upon members of the party to remain united.