Tamil Nadu

‘Sad over attacks on applicants’

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU,17/10/2021: Sasikala after garlanding MGR statue on the eve of 50th anniversary of AIADMK's party at party founder and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's house in Ramavaram Gardens on Sunday. Photo: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU  

Former interim general secretary of the AIADMK V.K. Sasikala on Saturday night expressed sadness over two persons being prevented from obtaining nomination papers for the posts of coordinator and co-coordinator of the AIADMK.

In a statement, she said: “Hereafter, people like me will not remain mute spectators. I regard every assault on workers as an attack on the entire party, and me personally. Only a leader will be able to realise the sense of pain.” She called upon members of the party to remain united.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2021 1:35:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sad-over-attacks-on-applicants/article37847475.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY