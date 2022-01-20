SaaS start-up Trainn raises $7 lakh in seed round

CHENNAI

20 January 2022 00:13 IST

Arka Venture Labs, Shan Krishnasamy and Abhishek Goyal among the investors

Chennai-based B2B SaaS start-up, Trainn, has raised $7,00,000 in seed round of funding.

While Speciale Invest led the investment, Arka Venture Labs, angel investors including founders of Chargebee, Shan Krishnasamy, CTO of Freshworks , Abhishek Goyal, Co-founder of Tracxn, among others, participated in the funding round.

With the infusion of funds, the company plans to expand its team, fuel go-to-market programmes, and accelerate product development. Trainn aims to help SaaS businesses drive meaningful ROI, increase adoption and customer retention through customer education while also reducing support costs and expensive in-person training.

Commenting on the investment, Vivekanandhan Natarajan and Sumana Abirami Ammaiyappan, founders of Trainn, said: “With digital transformation happening at a faster pace, there is a constant need to educate users on how to use a software/product. Most companies lose their users just after a single use owing this churn to poor user journey. However, the current way to educate users is still old school with step-by-step guides using text and images. We find scope for innovation in this space and created Trainn.”

Set up in 2021 by Mr. Natarajan and Ms. Ammaiyappan, who were formerly part of the engineering team at Chargebee, Trainn is a product video creation platform that lets users create and distribute videos. It aims to address the video creation and editing pain points for anyone with no video background.