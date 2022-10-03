S. Ramadoss criticises Hindi programmes replacing Tamil ones on AIR Karaikal

The Hindu Bureau October 03, 2022 21:50 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday criticised the decision of Prasar Bharati to reduce by four hours the Tamil programmes on the Karaikal AIR Station and replacing them with Hindi one by calling it a ‘blatant form of Hindi imposition’.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that the timings of the Tamil programmes have been reduced without any intimation from October 2, with Hindi programmes broadcast on Mumbai’s Vividh Bharati between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Officials say the intention was to ensure similar type of programming across India, but this cannot be accepted as India is a multicultural and plural nation. This is against India’s tenant of ‘unity in diversity’,” he said, and added that the Centre was imposing Hindi at all levels, and the four hours of Hindi programmes could not be justified.