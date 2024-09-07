GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

S. Parthiban assumes office as CGM, BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle

Published - September 07, 2024 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Parthiban

S. Parthiban

S. Parthiban, a 1988 batch Indian Telecommunication Service (ITS) officer assumed charge as the Chief General Manager (CGM), BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle on Friday. He also holds the additional charge as CGM, Chennai Telephones.

According to a release, Mr. Parthiban, in his previous tenure as Director General in Department of Telecommunications, was instrumental in unearthing and curbing telecom setups operated illegally. He also played a crucial role in developing long distance telecom networks in the southern States for carrying telecom traffic.

Published - September 07, 2024 12:53 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.