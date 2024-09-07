S. Parthiban assumes office as CGM, BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle

S. Parthiban, a 1988 batch Indian Telecommunication Service (ITS) officer assumed charge as the Chief General Manager (CGM), BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle on Friday. He also holds the additional charge as CGM, Chennai Telephones.

According to a release, Mr. Parthiban, in his previous tenure as Director General in Department of Telecommunications, was instrumental in unearthing and curbing telecom setups operated illegally. He also played a crucial role in developing long distance telecom networks in the southern States for carrying telecom traffic.