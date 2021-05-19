﻿S. Divyadarshini assumes charge as Dharmapuri Collector

S. Divyadarshini, IAS assumed charge as the Collector of Dharmapuri on Wednesday. She was earlier the Collector of Tiruchi.

Ms. Divyadarshini belongs to 2011 batch of the Indian Administrative Services and topped the Civil Services Exams that year. She replaced S.P. Karthika, who was shifted as Tiruchi Collector.

Ms. Divyadarshini had started her civil services career as the Assistant Collector of Coimbatore in 2012-13, before she was posted as Sub Collector of Mayiladuthurai in Nagapattinam district between 2013-15. She also held positions as the deputy Home secretary, and the Public Works Department secretary. She was also posted as the first collector of the newly created Ranipet district.

On being received by officials, Collector Divyadarshini refused to accept baskets of fruits and accepted only books.