S. Arumugam appointed V-C of Tamil Nadu Open University

January 06, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Arumugam has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Open University. He will hold the office for a period of three years from the date of assuming office, according to a communique from the Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi’s office.

Mr. Arumugam is a professor and Director of Centre for High Pressure Research, Department of Physics, Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, he has 25 years of teaching and research experience, including serving as a professor for over 14 years and 15 years of administrative experience. He as authored three papers and edited books besides conducting 19 national and international academic events. He has operated projects worth approximately ₹10 crore, including central agencies such as the DAE, TANSCHE, SERB, DRDO, AICTE, DST, UGC, CSIR and RUSA. He has published 220 national and international research papers.

Mr. Arumugam has been the director of Centre for Distance Education and Central Instrumentation Facility at Bharathidasan University. He is the recipient of the Academy of Sciences Chennai’s Senior Scientist Award for Physical Sciences and the NISED Bengaluru’s Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Life Time Achievement Award in 2021.

In 2014, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology honoured him with the Tamil Nadu Scientist Award in Physical Sciences and in 2020 the Indian Spectro-Physics Association of India honoured him with the Life Time Achievement Award. He has visited 17 foreign countries for academic and research purposes.