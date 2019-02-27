Ryots vent ire over disbursement of relief

Members of Cauvery Farmers’ Protection Association on Tuesday alleged delay in disbursement of compensation under the crop insurance scheme.

They staged a sit-in protest near the Office of the Joint Registrar of Co-operatives and courted arrest after they were prevented from entering the office premises located on Medical College Road.

The farmers, led by district secretary Sundara Vimalanathan, raised slogans condemning the Central and State governments for not implementing the crop insurance scheme properly.

They said the insurance company released the compensation amount for samba and thaladi crops in 2016-17 and for kuruvai, samba and thaladi crops in 2017-18 to the Department of Cooperation belatedly. Adding to the woes of farmers, who had taken crop insurance through societies, the Department of Cooperation bungled in the distribution of the benefit.

A majority of the ryots, who had taken crop insurance and suffered crop loss, were yet to receive compensation. In some cases, a meagre amount was disbursed, the demonstrators alleged.

According to Govindaraj, a farmer of Manangorai, the discrepancies in disbursement of compensation or the disputable manner in which disbursement being made could be averted only if the crop loss was calculated based on the survey numbers for which the crop insurance was availed.

Taking crop cutting samples in 10 or 12 places in a village or area and calculating the crop loss percentage would always create problems, he pointed out.

“Of course, the present system of calculating crop loss percentage is far better than the method adopted in earlier years. But now, with farmers insuring their crop individually, the loss, if any, had to be calculated for individual survey numbers”, he added.

All the arrested farmers were later released in the evening, police said.